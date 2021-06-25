Wally the walrus being disturbed around Isles of Scilly, say marine managers
An Arctic Walrus who has been in the Isles of Scilly for the past week is "regularly being disturbed by vessels and the public".
The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) reminded people all walruses were protected by law.
Wally the walrus has been seen on boats and rocks on St Mary's and St Martin's, with some people keen to get close.
It is unusual for the species to be so far south as they are used to colder water.
The tweet from the MMO said: "We have received messages that the walrus currently on the Isles of Scilly is regularly being disturbed by vessels and the public.
"Walruses are protected from disturbance under section 9 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. So please keep your distance and do not approach."
On Wednesday, St Mary's harbour towed a RIB (Rigid-hulled Inflatable Boat) Wally had climbed aboard to a safer position, and asked people to "give this vessel a wide berth".
The Isles of Scilly Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority said on Twitter "please use common sense, binoculars and zoom lenses and give the walrus plenty of space".
Lucy Babey, head of science and conservation at the Orca charity which protects marine wildlife, explained why the animal was behaving the way he is.
She said: "Walruses spend 25% of the time resting so Wally is going around trying to find resting places.
"He is building up his energy reserves as he has done a lot of swimming to get here from Spain, and has a lot more swimming to do to get home."
She said it was hoped he would continue to make his way to the Arctic, but "judging by what has happened over the last few months he might take a leisurely swim back north and so we might see him around the UK for a little while yet".
She added that he was being monitored and appeared to be healthy but "he probably hasn't come into contact with humans before so is curious - another reason to keep a distance is for our safety, as well as his".
A petition has also been set up entitled "Get Wally the walrus home".
It suggests "perhaps a large boat with a flat and large enough rear access deck for Wally to come and go as he wished with zero human contact could work?"
So far about 200 people have signed the petition.
