Man denies murdering Mount Hawke woman Michaela Hall
- Published
A man has denied murdering a 49-year-old woman in Cornwall.
Lee Kendall, 42, pleaded not guilty to murdering Michaela Hall between 30 May and 2 June at her home in Mount Hawke near Truro.
No application was made for bail and Mr Kendall, of Charlotte Close, Mount Hawke, was remanded in custody by a judge at Plymouth Crown Court.
A trial, expected to last two weeks, will be held on 17 January 2022 before a High Court judge.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.