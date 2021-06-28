BBC News

Missing diver: Body found in search off Falmouth

Published
image captionThe diver failed to resurface leading to an air, sea and land search

A body has been found in a search for a diver who went missing off the south coast of Cornwall.

The man failed to resurface after diving near a wreck off Pendennis Point, Falmouth, on 17 June.

Police divers, using specialist equipment, recovered a body in the sea off Falmouth on Thursday.

Officers said the family of the 39-year-old man, from Staffordshire, has been told, but formal identification was yet to take place.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner," said Devon and Cornwall Police.

