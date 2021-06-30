Royal Mail delivers letter without address in Cornwall
A Cornish author has praised Royal Mail for the "sterling effort" made by getting a letter to her without an address.
The envelope says "lives in a blue and green shed on a crossroads near a village, 21 miles from Land's End".
The shed she lives in was featured on a BBC TV series, Cornwall with Simon Reeve.
The recipient says the sender had seen the series and wrote down a description from there.
Catrina Davies was featured on the programme and talked about housing in Cornwall, as she has lived in a shed for more than a decade.
She said the letter was sent in support of what she had said on television about affordable housing in the county.
Ms Davies said the letter was a "lovely thing" to receive in the post.
"It just makes you feel like maybe the world's smaller and more local than it feels sometimes,
"I guess it would get sent to Cornwall and then somebody would think 'Land's End, I'll send it to Penzance' and then there must have been somebody in the Penzance sorting office who went 'yeah, I know where that is'.
"It's just great that they made the effort and didn't just throw it away," she said.
She said it was a "sterling effort" by Royal Mail, although she does not know who delivered the letter.
While the sender saw her appearance on the programme, which came out in November, Ms Davies said she is yet to watch it herself.
