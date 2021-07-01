Liskeard: Attempted murder arrests after man stabbed
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a suspected stabbing in Cornwall.
Police said a 29-year-old man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries to the side of his body after the incident in Liskeard on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to Fore Street at 22:30 BST where the man received medical treatment before being taken to hospital.
Two men, both 29 years old and from the town, remain in police custody.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
