Two arrested after Liskeard stabbing released on bail
- Published
Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a suspected stabbing in Cornwall have been released on police bail.
Emergency services were called to Fore Street, Liskeard at 22:30 BST on Wednesday.
Police said a 29-year-old man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries to the side of his body after the incident, remained in hospital.
Two men, both 29 years old and from the town, were arrested.
Police said the investigation was ongoing and the two men had been released on bail until 26 July.
