Horse and rider rescued from muddy bog in Cornwall
A horse and rider had to be rescued after getting trapped in a muddy bog on moorland.
The horse became stuck first in a large pool of water on Goss Moor in Cornwall prompting the rider to call emergency services on Monday.
When it emerged in a second 999 call the rider was also trapped and sinking in the mud the incident was treated as "life-threatening".
Fire crews managed to extricate both the horse and the rider.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the horse was able to walk back to its stable where it was examined by a vet.
