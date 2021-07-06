Police hunt for two witnesses after woman's Helston death
Police investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Cornwall are appealing for help to identify two potential witnesses.
Alison Stevenson, 62, was found dead at a house on Meneage Road, Helston at 25 May at 08:30 BST.
Officers said the two women were the driver and passenger of a white van, who may have been in the Gweek area of Cornwall later the same day.
It is thought they may have picked up a man trying to hitchhike to Helston.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the two women were described as being local to the Helston area with Australian accents.
A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on police bail pending further enquires.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
