Appeal over fatal motorcycle crash in Cornwall
- Published
Police investigating a three-vehicle crash in which a motorcyclist was killed are re-appealing for witnesses.
Paul Walters, 52, from Par, Cornwall, died in the crash on a bridge over the A30 near Roche on 10 June.
A 22-year-old woman from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was released under investigation, pending further inquiries.
Police said they want to speak to the driver of a green Jeep-style vehicle.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said the vehicle had been travelling away from the scene towards Roche.
A scooter and Mercedes were destroyed by fire after the collision, which happened at about 18:30 (BST).
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.