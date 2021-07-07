Gannel estuary: Leaking pipe to be replaced in £2.4m scheme
- Published
A sewage pipe which has repeatedly burst, leaking raw sewage into a popular bathing river, is to be replaced, South West Water has said.
In April there was a leak on the Gannel estuary near Newquay in Cornwall, about 320ft (100m) from Crantock beach.
South West Water said following "recent bursts" it would invest £2.4m to lay a new sewer along a new route which will take it away from the river.
It will be completed in March 2022.
A spokesperson for the company said: "Following the recent bursts on the sewer that runs under the River Gannel, we will be investing £2.4m in a scheme to replace the pipe.
"The new sewer will be laid along a new route which will take it away from the Gannel and connect Crantock Beach Pumping Station directly to Newquay Wastewater Treatment Works."
They said the scheme would begin in October 2021 and finish in March 2022.
The company had "completed a number of activities at the pumping station to reduce pressure within the sewer" and "invested in new pumps to manage flow, to reduce the risk of further bursts", the spokesperson added.
