Isles of Scilly: Boat runs aground and balances on rocks
A motor boat was left perched precariously on rocks after running aground.
The 47ft (14.3m) boat was stranded off the notorious Tea Ledges rocks east of Tresco on the Isles of Scilly on Thursday.
The St Mary's RNLI team found the two people on the boat had abandoned the vessel and were safe on their tender.
The boat was refloated later on the high tide at about 16:00 BST.
The two people from the boat were taken to Tresco until the boat was refloated, said the lifeboat crew.
The boat, which was undamaged, was towed into St Mary's by a lifeboat where it was reunited with its crew.
