Historic Penzance dry dock saved from closure after sale
- Published
One of Europe's oldest dry docks will remain in operation after being sold.
Penzance Dry Dock in Cornwall has been operating for nearly 190 years and had been leased and operated by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group since 2009.
The dock was set to close by the end of May but the group has announced its sale to Penzance engineering business Linked Solutions SW Limited.
The new company has said it will maintain the dry docking facility for leisure and commercial vessels.
In a statement, the Steamship Group, which said it plans to concentrate on its core transport business, said: "It will continue to be business as usual at the dry dock as all current employees will remain employed."
The group said it was "providing financial support to enable the sale to proceed" and added "the sale has taken more than six months, but the Steamship Company is fully supportive of the transaction and expects to continue to work with Linked Solutions for many years to come."
Penzance Dry Dock was among the first of its kind in Europe after opening in 1834.
Kim Conchie, chairman of the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce said he was "delighted" the facility was "coming back to life" and wished the new business "every success".
He said: "Penzance is an important element of Cornwall's maritime infrastructure and the dry dock will help establish its forward-looking ambitions and regain its place as a provider of suitable marine facilities."
