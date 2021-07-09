Bitumen spill as lorry goes over cliff in Padstow, Cornwall
"A load of bitumen" was spilled off the coast of Cornwall when a lorry went over a cliff.
The pollution incident took place at St Saviours Point, Padstow, a beauty spot on the north coast of Cornwall.
The driver of the lorry was able to get out of the vehicle and did not sustain any injuries, police have confirmed.
Jill Rylance from Falmouth Coastguard, said: "But on the downside, a load of bitumen has spilled because the tank split."
The coastguard said booms had been put in place to try to contain the pollution.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the scene at 06:40 BST on Friday.
St Saviour's Point is at the entrance to the River Camel opposite the village of Rock and lies within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
