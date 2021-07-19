Covid: Newquay businesses mixed on lifting restrictions
By Amy Gladwell
BBC News
- Published
From a party to reopening at a "cautious pace", people are reacting differently to the lifting of England's lockdown rules.
Louis Gardner, mayor of Newquay in Cornwall, said many businesses were desperate to reopen fully, but there was a "completely opposing section" of the town that were "very nervous".
The prime minister has previously urged people to proceed with "caution".
Danny Mayer, 41, and Heather Wright, 29, are on holiday with their son Jacob, eight, from Dundee, Scotland.
They said they were feeling "laid back" about Covid as they are fully vaccinated and are already enjoying not wearing masks.
"The masks are annoying aren't they? Very annoying," said Mr Mayer.
"I got up this morning, didn't have to wear a mask in the campsite toilets and was able to walk out the same way I came in - it was great," Ms Wright said.
The family feel they deserve a good time after the past year.
"Our son has had so many weeks off isolating, having to sit at home all the time. We drove 12 hours down here as it was easier than holidaying abroad, and now we are here we've got the weather," said Ms Wright.
Nick Hayman, partner at the Fistral Beach Bar, said they were braced for a busy day.
He said it was "great" that restrictions were finally over, and staff no longer had to wear masks in hot conditions - but things would not snap back to how they were pre-pandemic.
Almost a third of the bar's 60-strong workforce are off at any one time having been "pinged" by the NHS track and trace service.
"It's really frustrating as we've got customers down here and we can't give them proper service," he said.
For that reason, coupled with many customers still "feeling twitchy" about Covid, they have continued to ask people to stay seated at tables, with one person per table being allowed to order at the bar.
"On the other hand the weather's been fantastic - we've been blessed with that," he added.
Jo Poulton, who owns Jungle Jack's indoor soft play, said she "welcomed" the lifting of the restrictions as the business can finally increase capacity to more than 45% and hold birthday parties again.
However, she said they would reopen at a "cautious pace".
"As a team we feel we're not ready to disregard all Covid guidelines and return to filling the play centre with as many people as we can squeeze in.
"We want our customers to feel safe in a clean, uncrowded space, especially as we're dealing with children - the last age group still unvaccinated," she said.
Newquay is traditionally renowned for its holiday nightlife.
Nicole Grant, who co-owns Whiskers with her husband Jon, said the late night live music venue plays a "huge part" in Newquay's community.
She said they are "beyond excited" to be opening up in big style with a "freedom party" on Monday night.
With help from a charity grant they have done a complete refurbishment and plan to take full advantage of restrictions ending.
"Restricting people's fun is just not what we are about! How could we sell people alcohol but not let them sing, dance or even stand?" she said.
"To say people are excited for our reopening is an understatement.
"We all definitely deserve it… our sector has been battered and culture has been put at risk but we will not be beaten."
Mr Gardner said the resort was "already much, much busier" than an average year, while Covid case rates were rising.
"The gold-plated solution is that [late night venues] wouldn't let people in unless they've been double vaccinated - but that's not the law and they don't have to do that," the town's mayor said.
When asked whether bars and clubs should encourage people to wear face masks he said: "I can't see that in any way working."
Instead, Mr Gardner said they were being encouraged to regularly test staff and provide hand sanitiser.
