Road-surfacing lorry removed after falling over Padstow cliff
- Published
A lorry that went over the edge of a cliff carrying 2,500 litres (550 gallons) of diesel and bitumen has been removed, contractors have said.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Padstow, Cornwall on Friday.
The extent of any environmental damage caused to the Camel Estuary is being assessed and clean-up work is ongoing.
Contractor Cormac said the road-surfacing vehicle was "successfully recovered" on Saturday in an operation involving a barge.
The driver of the lorry was able to get out of the vehicle, after it crashed over the cliff at St Saviour's Point at about 06:50 BST, police said.
Officers confirmed he did not sustain any injuries.
The Environment Agency said it was investigating "the potential impact of 2,500 litres (550 gallons) of bitumen and diesel released" into the estuary in the crash.
The Coastguard said booms were put in place at the beauty spot to try to contain the pollution.
Cormac, Cornwall Council's civil engineering firm, said the 7.5-tonne lorry was one of its subcontractor's vehicles carrying "non-hazardous liquid bitumen".
It said amounts of substances possibly spilled were not believed to be high levels and that "swift action was taken to contain the spill".
It added that "the final phase of a clean-up operation to enable the safe reopening of the affected area is now under way".
St Saviour's Point is just to the north of Padstow, opposite the village of Rock and lies within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.