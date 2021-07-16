Scoutmaster sexually assaulted boys on Penzance summer camp
A former scoutmaster has been jailed for indecently assaulting two boys during a summer camp 38 years ago.
John Horton, 85, touched the boys when they were trying to sleep in tents aged 12 and 13 in Penzance, Cornwall.
He was jailed for three years by Recorder Richard Smith QC at Truro Crown Court after admitting three charges of indecent assault.
One victim told the court he considered taking his own life after the incident in 1983.
Aged 12 at the time of the assaults, he said of Horton: "He was a trusted member of the scouts and a strong intimidating man.
"Who would believe me, would I be teased?
"I was scared of him and intimidated by him. I am no longer frightened of him."
The other victim said he thought his milk drink had been spiked when he was assaulted in a shared tent.
Horton, of Plympton St Maurice, Devon, was involved with the scouts from 1963 to 1985 and said he had no recollection of the incidents.