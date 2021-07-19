St Ives: Man 'beat seagull to death' on beach
- Published
Police are investigating reports that a man beat a seagull to death on a beach.
The alleged attack happened at Porthgwidden Beach, in St Ives, Cornwall, on Saturday, according to police.
Officers said the attack on the bird, which was protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, happened between 17:00 and 17:15 BST.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were investigating and appealed for witnesses.
Tony Whitehead, of wildlife charity the RSPB, said laws to protect wild birds had been "hard won" and it was a "shame that people felt the need to do this".
Attacks were "not massively common" on seagulls, which were "part of the seaside experience", he said.
"The seaside would not be the same without them," he added.
"Traditionally, they were welcomed at seaside towns, where they would pick fishing nets clean; and they were were the first sign of home for fishermen returning from the sea."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.