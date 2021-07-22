Cornwall holidaymakers urged to 'pack Covid tests'
Holidaymakers are being urged to pack Covid tests with their sun cream and bathing outfits before travelling to Cornwall.
Cornwall Council is also advising people to get tested before they travel to curb the spread of the virus.
It is asking people to order Covid testing packs online before travelling.
The latest statistics show Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly with 383 cases per 100,000 people, below the England figure of 525.
The council is asking visitors to "respect local communities in holiday hotspots".
It said as "tourist hotspots get more and more busy we're asking everyone to try and keep a distance between people and wear a face covering if a business asks you to as they are protecting their staff as well as you".
Visitors are advised to:
- Test yourself and your family before setting out and while you are in Cornwall
- Get your jab when offered and make it a priority before you set out on holiday; ideally 14 days before your trip so you have the most protection
- Help local health services by bringing your medication with you and calling your own GP if needed
- Please call 111 instead of turning up at a hospital, unless it's a life-threatening emergency as hospitals are working at full capacity
- Be aware of the anxiety some may be feeling as they emerge from restrictions
- Respect those who choose to wear masks
The government's advice is for people with symptoms to get a PCR test and for those without symptoms to have a lateral flow test twice a week.
Rachel Wigglesworth, director of public health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly said: "We're glad that so many people want to come and spend time in our beautiful county, but we ask that you are respectful and help us to keep the virus under control."
