Liskeard man, 29, questioned after Bodmin stabbing
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault after a stabbing, say police.
Officers said the suspect was arrested after a man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg in Rhind Street, Bodmin at about 19:45 BST on Wednesday.
The man from Liskeard was arrested in Par and the police are not currently looking for anybody else.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was an "isolated incident" and the victim is in a "stable condition" in hospital.
