BBC News

Firefighters tackle chalet fire at holiday park

Published
image copyrightSaltash Fire Station
image captionFirefighters said the residents of the chalet got out safely and no-one was hurt

A chalet on a holiday park in Cornwall has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters from Torpoint, Saltash and Liskeard were called to the Whitsand Bay Holiday Park, near Torpoint, at 06:45 BST on Thursday.

Saltash Community Fire Station said in a post on Facebook the blaze, believed to have been started by a fridge, had spread to a neighbouring chalet, which was saved.

They said the residents of the chalet got out safely and no-one was hurt.

image copyrightSaltash Fire Station
image captionFirefighters spent time turning over and cooling the embers

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.