Crantock beach: Stand-up paddleboarder dies
- Published
A stand-up paddleboarder has died after being pulled from the sea.
The man aged in his 30s died at Crantock beach, near Newquay, despite efforts to revive him said the local surf lifesaving club.
Police, who were called at 19:30 BST on Thursday, confirmed that a man had died and the death was not being treated as suspicious.
Crantock Surf Lifesaving Club (CSLC) said there had been a strong sea current but conditions had been flat.
It said the man had been pulled from the water by a local nurse who administered CPR.
Newquay RNLI crew, coastguards and an air ambulance crew "worked tirelessly together to try to save the man", said CSLC.
"Despite everyone's best efforts, the gentleman was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"Our deepest, heartfelt sympathy and thoughts are with the family, friends and all those affected.
"Thank you to the district nurse, all our members, the lifeboat crew and the emergency services.
"The most tragic of outcomes but you could not have done more."
