Camborne death of man in his 30s treated as suspicious
Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was found dead in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was treating the death, at an address in Cross Street, Camborne, as suspicious.
Officers were called by the ambulance service after "concern was expressed" for the man's welfare at about 00:50 BST on Friday.
A cordon is in place in Cross Street and Commercial Square and police, whose enquiries are ongoing, have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
