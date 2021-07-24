Truro disabled rider completes 51-mile fundraising trek
- Published
A horse rider who has a rare genetic condition has completed a 51-mile trek in aid of charity.
Kirstie McPherson, 43, from Truro, Cornwall, has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, generalised dystonia and hemiplegic migraine.
As a result, she suffered a knee dislocation and temporary blindness in one eye on the three-day trek.
The challenge on Dartmoor raised more than £3,500 for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
It was also aimed at raising awareness of the sport of para-equestrian endurance.
Ms McPherson, who started riding when she was four, had to give up for several years due to her medical conditions.
Ehlers Danlos Syndrome causes regular dislocations in her knees.
That led to one knee becoming dislocated on the ride on 19-20 July and another having to be strapped up to avoid dislocation.
"It was magical, amazing and painful," said Ms McPherson, who is planning another trek for charity next year.
