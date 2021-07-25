BBC News

Redruth football club vandalism damage put at 'tens of thousands' of pounds

Published
image copyrightRedruth United Football Club
image captionFootball posts lie strewn on the ground

Vandals have caused "devastating" damage to a football club's building and ground.

Redruth United Football Club in Cornwall released pictures showing the damage which it says will cost "tens of thousands" of pounds to repair.

A Just Giving campaign has so far raised more than £5,300 to repair the ground and building.

The club says it follows a traveller encampment on its ground at Clijah Croft and have reported it to police.

image copyrightRedruth United Football Club
image captionPictures show damage inside the club

"We are lucky to still have the building structure," Club captain Dan Horler said.

"Everything has been affected, from the tea hut to the kids' football goals."

He said the damage was thought to have been caused by the group of travellers who camped on one of the club's four pitches on 15 July and left on Saturday.

Mr Horler said there was just a month to get the ground ready for the first day of the season, but that the response from the local community had been "really heart warming".

image copyrightRedruth United Football Club
image captionTravellers leaving the site on Saturday

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.