Man charged after knife incident in Bodmin
A 29-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
A man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg in Rhind Street, Bodmin, at about 19:45 BST on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital where he was described as being in a "stable condition".
Devon and Cornwall Police described it as an "isolated incident".
The 29 year old is due to appear before Truro Crown Court on 17 August.
