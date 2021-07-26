Police investigate vandalism at Redruth football club
- Published
Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating two reports of burglary at Redruth United Football Club.
Police say the clubhouse at Clijah Croft Sports Ground was broken into on Friday at about 22:40 BST.
A window was smashed and a door damaged during the break-in, with items being stolen and further damage caused inside.
In the second incident, valves on water tanks were damaged, resulting in extensive damage to the property.
Walls and windows were damaged by paint and a storage container was also damaged.
Police say this happened between 23:00 on Friday and 06:30 on Saturday.
Redruth United Football Club in Cornwall released pictures showing the damage which it says will cost "tens of thousands" of pounds to repair.
A Just Giving campaign has so far raised more than £5,300 for repairs.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/062539/21.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.