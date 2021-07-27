Launceston's minor injuries unit closed until October
- Published
A minor injuries unit (MIU) in Launceston will be closed until 1 October, Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has announced.
It said the decision was made due to staff being off sick with Coronavirus and other conditions or having to self-isolate due to Track and Trace.
Staff will relocate to Bodmin, Stratton and a larger MIU in Liskeard.
The trust said it "should have done more" to share the decision with the local community.
Health and social care leaders who manage the demand for MIU services made the decision to temporarily close the unit from Sunday.
In a statement they said "anyone who needs urgent but non emergency care should contact 111 in the first instance".
They said GPs also remain available and appointments are offered by telephone, video-call, and face-to-face.
All other services at Launceston Community Hospital will continue to operate as usual.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.