Camborne death of man in his 30s no longer treated as suspicious
The death of a man in Camborne is no longer being treated as suspicious by police.
Officers and paramedics were called to an address at Cross Street at about 00:50 BST on Friday over welfare concerns for a man in his 30s.
Devon and Cornwall Police said two men initially arrested have been released without charge and the criminal investigation has ended.
The inquiry into the death will now be passed to HM Coroner, police said.
