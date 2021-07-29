Polzeath anti-social behaviour growing 'exponentially'
The "exponential" growth of anti-social behaviour at a Cornwall beach has turned it into a "festival scene" at night, a beach ranger has warned.
Andy Stewart, who looks after Polzeath beach in North Cornwall, said open fires, drunken behaviour, broken glass and litter were common occurrences.
Some residents said it had left them feeling fearful to go out at night.
Mr Stewart said "drastic measures" may be necessary if the problem was not resolved.
He said: "If the problem carries on growing exponentially, we will have to resort to much more drastic measures, for example closing the beach.
"That's not something we want to do, but it may become the only option."
Mr Stewart, who is part of the Polzeath Beach Management Committee, said spectacular sunsets at Polzeath drew both tourists and locals to the beach, which had previously experienced issues with anti-social behaviour about 10 to 15 years ago.
He said once families go home, the beach "turns into a festival scene" with "lots of litter and broken glass and people having open fires".
Kirsty Taylor, whose family runs the nearby Valley Caravan Park, said she had become fearful of going to the beach in the evening.
She said groups of young people "come down in huge herds".
"The amount of noise, you're worried what you're going to see in the morning," she added.
A group of volunteers, known as Polzeath Together, organise regular beach cleans as a temporary solution.
Group member Jessica Collett said people should take their rubbish away with them.
"It's not our responsibility," she said.
"It's the people who have had a barbecue and a party on the beach."
Devon and Cornwall Police said they had seen a rise in reported incidents of anti-social behaviour at Polzeath and would be launching "dedicated patrols" of the beach area as part of a summer campaign.
Mr Stewart said he hoped positive encouragement would be enough to solve the problem but remained cautious.
He said any decision to close the beach would be based on recommendations made by the committee and would ultimately fall to the landowners, including partial owner Cornwall Council.
The council has been approached for comment.
