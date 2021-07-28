Volunteers help clean vandalised Redruth football club
- Published
A football club has thanked the community for its support after its clubhouse was vandalised.
Redruth United Football Club was broken into on 23 July at about 22:40 BST, police said.
On Tuesday, 60 volunteers helped with the clear up operation. Club captain Dan Horler said the community had been "incredible" with offers of help and messages of support.
Devon and Cornwall Police is investigating two reports of burglary.
The club, based at Clijah Croft Sports Ground, said the volunteers had helped clear the whole site of rubbish and broken equipment in a little over two hours, showing "what can be achieved by the community".
Mr Horler said the damage had been devastating, but the focus had to be on getting the club back to "not only what it was but better and stronger".
"The community support has been incredible from people offering their services for free to all the kind messages from far and wide," he added.
Victoria Johns, who also helped, said it had been "really lovely" to see communities coming together.
Redruth United Football Club in Cornwall released pictures showing the damage after the break-in which it said would cost "tens of thousands" of pounds to repair.
Fundraising has so far raised more than £11,000, Mr Horler said.
Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.