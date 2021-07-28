Newlyn fishing paintings reveal 'phenomenal' lives of fishermen
- Published
A collection of paintings revealing the daily lives of fishermen has been unveiled at England's largest fish market.
Artist Henrietta Graham created the 8ft by 6ft (2.4m by 1.8m) panels after spending nearly 10 days at sea with fishermen in Newlyn, Cornwall.
She said she hoped the artwork would celebrate the "phenomenal" fishing community.
The nine pieces can be seen by the public at Newlyn Fish Market.
Ms Graham, whose studio is based in the fishing town of Newlyn, said she has always been inspired to paint her environment, including "the working man around me".
She collaborated with Newlyn Pier and Harbour Commission to come up with the idea for her latest project.
It saw her take a 10-day trip with local fishermen, observing and learning through "immersive experience", she said.
"It was incredible. It's a very hard and beautiful and rewarding industry.
"It's about you, and the fish, and the elements. It's magical."
Ms Graham spent a total of four-and-a-half years creating the panels, capturing the lives of fishermen both at sea and inshore.
"It's not about encouraging tourism - they are about promoting the fishing industry," she told the BBC.
"What I would love is for more people to become more aware of the industry and to encourage young people in to it.
"It's a phenomenal career - I would love people to know how rewarding it can be."
The artist says she hopes the fishing community will be pleased, after giving her "extremely generous" access to their lives.
"You want people to be happy with what you've done because you're celebrating the community.
"I'm in the eye of the storm so I don't think it's quite sunk in. But it's very exciting."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.