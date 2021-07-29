Storm Evert: South West braces for 75mph winds and heavy rain
- Published
The South West could be hit by winds of up to 75mph (121km/h) later as Storm Evert hits the UK.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for severe gales across the region, strong enough to damage buildings and disrupt travel.
BBC meteorologist David Braine said it was "exceptional" for this time of year.
Evert is the fourth storm to be named by the Met Office since October last year.
Strong winds and heavy rains are expected to first hit the Isles of Scilly on Thursday evening, before spreading over to Cornwall in the early hours of Friday, the Met Office said.
The gustiest of winds, at 75mph (121km/h), could be expected in the county's "most exposed coastal spots", it added.
A yellow warning for strong winds has also been issued for parts of Devon and Wales.
It means the South West is likely to see fallen trees, damaged buildings, power cuts and travel disruption from Thursday, the Met Office warned.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.