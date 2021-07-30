BBC News

Storm Evert: Strong winds and heavy rain in South West

image captionSome campers were forced to abandon their tents overnight due to high winds

A yellow warning for strong winds remains in place in the South West as Storm Evert makes it way across the UK.

The Met Office had warned parts of Cornwall could see gusts of up to 75mph (121km/h) overnight.

Some holidaymakers at campsites have seen their tents destroyed by the gusty weather, waking to a wet and miserable morning.

The Met Office said it expected winds to ease from about 07:00 BST on Friday.

An amber warning for Cornwall had been initially issued by the Met Office for Thursday night.

Residents and visitors in Cornwall were warned they could expect to see fallen trees, damaged buildings, power cuts and travel disruption.

Some campsites had relocated guests to try to protect them against the elements, while others were prompted to pack up and leave.

Alice Cresswell and her family, who had come to Perranporth from London, were forced to spend the night in the car after their tent was destroyed.

"It's been a stressful night. We've been in the car all night, cold," she told the BBC.

"We had to escape the tent because it collapsed in the early hours of the morning.

"It was really scary - it was shaking a lot. We just weren't prepared for it."

People are also being warned to avoid any early-morning swims.

"It's a risk you don't need to take," said Cornwall Coastguard James Instance.

"If the sea is looking choppy, rough, different to what it normally would, there could well be rip currents which could get you into difficulty."

