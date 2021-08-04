Cornwall motorcyclist who died in Helston crash with car named
A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a car in Cornwall has been named.
Jay Phillips, from St Stephen, was involved in the crash on the A3083 near Helston on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 14:40 BST, but Mr Philips died at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The family of the 54-year-old said in a tribute: "Jay was the most selfless man who adored his wife, step-sons and grandchildren.
"We will forever mourn our loss and remember Jay for what he was - a happy, positive and entertaining man."
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.