'Filthy' autism care home placed in special measures
A care home for autistic adults has been placed in special measures.
A report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the St Erme Campus near Truro in Cornwall as inadequate, its lowest rating.
The home operates from three separate buildings that are run by specialist autism provider Spectrum and accommodates up to 20 adults.
Among the failings were a shortage of staff, poor leadership and a staff member describing it as "filthy".
Inspectors visited the site on 25 May, after their previous inspection in April 2021 found the home required improvement.
'Gut wrenching'
Managers had identified that a minimum of five staff members were needed in one of the buildings, but on the day inspectors arrived there were only three on duty.
The report said "staff told us at times staff had worked through the night and then the next day, or a 14-hour shift then slept at the service and then done another 14-hour shift".
It added: "Staff told us that the low staffing levels meant they could not always keep people safe."
One member of staff said: "In all honesty, it's gut wrenching.
"I see my team members working themselves to death. They are doing their best.
"I am tired but I will always try to pick up the slack and cover for the team."
Under the leadership category, the service went from Good at the last inspection to Inadequate.
Cleanliness at the home was also flagged, with one staff member telling inspectors: "It is a case of getting the basics done and trying to do more if you get a chance.
"It is filthy and they have no staff to do it."
The home will now be kept under review and re-inspected in six months.
If improvements are not made in key areas, the CQC said it would "begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service".
