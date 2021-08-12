Finance director jailed for £1.4m fraud at Cornish recruitment firm
A finance director who defrauded a Cornish company out of £1.4 million has been jailed for six years.
Nicky Retallick put payments into his own bank account that should have gone to other firms for almost nine years.
Truro Crown Court heard Retallick, 37, who pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud at an earlier hearing, spent the money on expensive cars and clothes.
Sentencing him on Thursday, Judge Simon Carr said: "This was pure greed. It was an extraordinary sum."
The court heard Retallick, of Threemilestone, started working as an accounts assistant for Truro-based recruitment consultancy Jambo Ltd in 2007.
He was later promoted to financial controller and director.
Retallick, who earned £30,000 a year, was caught out when another employee queried a financial irregularity over a small payment, the court heard.
He said he would sort out the "error" but did not and the colleague chased it up with his bank.
Judge Carr said had the query not been investigated, Retallick would still be defrauding the firm.
"You systematically stole from that company," he said.
"You were able to do that by manipulating the invoice system."
The court heard the losses to the company meant that some staff had been made redundant and others had not been given pay rises.
Defence barrister Adrian Chaplin said Retallick's marriage had broken down and he had lost his good name.
A Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation hearing will be held, but the only asset Retallick has left is the marital home in Truro, the court heard.
