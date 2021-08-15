Covid-19: Boardmasters festival-goers urged to 'grab a jab'
People at the Boardmasters festival in Cornwall are being urged to attend a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic before they leave the site.
The five-day festival in Newquay ends on Sunday, having gone ahead for the first time since 2018.
The clinic is being set up in one of the car parks for festival-goers leaving the site on Monday.
NHS Kernow said the service would be available for first and second doses, with some age restrictions applying.
Tracey Hembrough, from Atlantic Medical Group, which will be running the clinic in the Green car park of the festival site from 09:00 to 17:30 BST, said the vaccination team was "hoping to see as many glittered-up faces and happy smiles as possible during the walk-in".
She said: "We hope that after everyone has enjoyed a brilliant few days of live music and getting back to the things they love they will take the opportunity while they're here in Cornwall to grab a jab."
NHS Kernow said first doses would be available for anyone aged 16 and above, while second doses were for those aged 18 and above who had their first dose eight weeks before.
The team is also running a walk-in clinic on Sunday at the Piazza in Newquay.
Boardmasters runs across two locations in the town - Fistral Beach, where the world-class international surf competitions take place, and Watergate Bay for live music, headlined in 2021 by Gorillaz, Jorja Smith and Foals.
In 2019, Boardmasters was called off just hours before gates were due to open after warnings the site would be battered by storms.
Last year it was unable to take place due to coronavirus restrictions.
