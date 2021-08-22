Surfer gives father and son surfboards after car fire
- Published
A father and son whose car caught fire in Cornwall have been given new surfboards, thanks to an ex-professional surfer.
Nathan Phillips said he was returning to his home on Saturday when he saw the car alight and their boards burning on a roof rack on the A30 near Launceston.
After appealing through social media, he said he met the family, who were on holiday, and gave them the new boards.
He said he was "glad to ... help them out".
Nathan Phillips, from near Porthleven, said he found out Luke Van Meter and son Theo were not injured but "really upset" after the car was destroyed during their trip from Stroud in Gloucestershire to Gwithian, and about their boards.
He said he was glad to help with a "happy ending" when they met on Sunday and he handed over two boards.
He said: "I've got a load of boards kicking around in the garage, so I was glad to just help them out."