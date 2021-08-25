Covid cases in the South West highest among young people
Covid-19 cases in the South West are "by far" the highest among 15-24 year olds, according to Public Health England (PHE).
Professor Mike Wade, deputy regional director, said this age bracket had 1,700 cases per 100,000.
He added there had also been an increase among those aged 60 and over.
The latest PHE figures show the South West has a rate of 461 cases per 100,000 - the highest rate across the English regions.
