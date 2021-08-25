Navy ship 'back from the dead' receives wartime paint
A Royal Navy patrol ship has received a blue and green "dazzle camouflage" paint scheme.
HMS Severn is the third of the navy's ships to have the unusual paint job after HMS Tamar and HMS Spey.
The green, blue, grey and white design is known as the Western Approaches scheme and was used to help ships evade German U-boats in World War Two.
HMS Severn is the first ship to receive the paint scheme, applied at Falmouth Docks, since 1945.
The navy said it is a tribute to the sailors of the Battle of the Atlantic who operated in the same waters.
HMS Severn was due to be replaced by a new patrol ship after being decommissioned in 2017, but the government changed its plans 2018.
It is the first time a Royal Navy vessel has been brought back into service since the Falklands conflict in 1982.
Commander Philip Harper, Commanding Officer HMS Severn, said: "Bringing Severn back from the dead has been an amazing experience and commissioning here alongside HMS Belfast [retired WW2 Royal Navy warship], with both of us in our World War Two camouflage, is the culmination of 18 months of hard work and dedication."
HMS Severn's primary role in her second life is a combination of navigation training, protection of UK waters and fishery protection.
HMS Tamar and HMS Spey both received World War One dazzle paint schemes at Falmouth Docks earlier this year.
