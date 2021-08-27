'No basis to cancel holiday events' in Covid spike
Visitors to tourist regions and bank holiday events in Devon and Cornwall are being warned to plan ahead and take precautions amid a Covid-19 spike.
The two counties have the highest rates of the virus in the country and a number of large gatherings are planned.
But public health officials said they would not be calling for festivals or events to be cancelled.
Nearly 5,000 cases were linked to Boardmasters in Newquay earlier in August.
Professor Mike Wade, from Public Health England South West, said there was "no basis to cancel" events "provided that authorities were engaging effectively with the event organisers".
Mr Wade said the benefits of such events needed to be considered "when you think about the fact that our younger people have had such a difficult 18 months both in terms of how they've had to manage their education and not socialize".
He said day trippers and holiday makers needed to protect themselves and others from Covid-19, take a lateral flow test before travelling and stay at home if they tested positive.
Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have the highest Covid rate in England with 828 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 22 August.
Seven council areas in Devon are also in the top 10 local authorities with the highest rates.
A spokeswoman for Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust said there were currently 32 patients in hospital with the virus, seven of whom were in intensive care.
Health bosses have said the NHS in Cornwall is currently under "ongoing extreme demand" and urged people to follow advice to help the NHS keep people safe this weekend including using the 111 online service.
The bank holiday weekend is expected to attract further crowds to popular resorts and to festivals like The Great Estate music festival, near Redruth.
On Friday the family-friendly festival will take place in the grounds of the stately home of Scorrier House, with hundreds of families camping on site.
Next week, 5,000 people are expected to gather on Perranporth beach for the annual three-day Tunes in the Dunes music event.
Some local people called for it to be cancelled while some ticket-holders questioned organisers on Facebook about their Covid precautions, claiming there had been a lack of information.
Angie Iles said: "I just wanted a little reassurance from them about taking all precautions... they haven't replied, and don't seem to answer anybody's comments when they ask.
"I do still plan to go and will be looking out for myself while there."
Jonty Brook, production manager for the festival, told they BBC they were "doing everything they can" in "challenging" circumstances and full details were due to be published on their website on Friday.
He said the festival would be using digital tools including the NHS Covid Pass to "make sure people don't cheat the system".
"The events industry is in turmoil as it is," he added.
"If this was cancelled this year it would cause a lot of distress to everyone who works there, at least 200 will be involved."
Cornwall Council said the upcoming events were smaller than Boardmasters and therefore "presented a significantly lower risk of transmission".
A spokeswoman for the local authority said: "In addition, attendees come from a different demographic and are more likely to have had their second vaccines.
"Upcoming events have mitigations in place for staff and attendees to reduce the spread of the virus."
A pop-up vaccine clinic would also be held during the three-day Pride event in Newquay, which starts on Saturday, the council said.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said it was "monitoring the situation in parts of the South West" and would "provide support if the data and local teams' insights demonstrate a need for this".
