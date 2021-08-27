Covid: South West to be offered extra support against rising cases
Extra support will be given to south-west England to tackle a spike in Covid-19 cases, MP Steve Double has said.
He said MPs were told the region would become an "enhanced response area" from Monday.
Extra resources will be offered to help with the vaccine roll-out and there will be greater capacity for testing.
He emphasised it was "not a lockdown" and there would be no additional restrictions on people's movements.
Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have the highest Covid rate in England with 828 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 22 August.
Seven council areas in Devon are also in the top 10 local authorities with the highest rates.
'Not unusual'
Mr Double, who represents the St Austell and Newquay area, said MPs were briefed on the changes on Friday morning.
"This is not a lockdown, this is not a precursor to a lockdown, it is nothing to do with any additional restrictions.
"This is about extra resources to help the NHS and public health officials."
Mr Double said the extra support would bolster the peninsula's testing and contact tracing services and also help with the region's communication services.
"This is not unusual, this is not unique to Cornwall," Mr Double said.
"In other areas where this has happened it's worked... I think we can be quite confident that's what will happen here in Cornwall."
He said further details about the changes would be released soon.
Enhanced response areas are offered extra government resources to try and lower the number of Covid cases.
On the Public Health England website it said: "Support is provided for a five-week period, and includes the option to deliver extra testing within targeted areas, the provision of logistical support to maximise vaccine uptake, and further help for local campaigns."
One of these methods includes surge testing, which can include door-to-door testing and enhanced contact tracing, as well as the testing of people who do not have Covid symptoms.
Public Health England and the Department of Health and Social Care have been approached for comment.
