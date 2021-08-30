Torpoint fire: Man unaccounted for after house blaze
A man in his 20s remains unaccounted for following a house fire near Torpoint on Sunday.
Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called at 13:30 BST to the Deviock area.
A police spokesman said: "The cause of the fire is currently being treated as unexplained and a 20-year-old man is currently unaccounted for.
"Extensive fire damage has been caused to the property and the safety of the building is being assessed."
The spokesman added that a police cordon and road closure was likely to remain in place "over the coming days" while a joint investigation was carried out.
