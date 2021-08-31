Cornwall water: Hundreds of homes without supplies
A water company has apologised after hundreds of homes lost water supplies.
Households have been affected between Truro and Newquay in Cornwall.
Two mains pipes were broken at 16:00 BST on Sunday by contractors according to South West Water (SWW) which has had teams working through the night to fix the problems.
Bottled water is available for collection from Carnon Downs Village Hall and the car park in St Agnes, said the firm.
People living in the affected areas have complained of no water, low pressure and discoloured or brown water.
A man from Coombe near Truro, who gave his name as Rod, said: "I was up at five o'clock this morning collecting water from a stream, so at least we could flush a loo."
A woman, who gave her name as Shirley from St Agnes, said: "I have got two water butts so I am relying on that for washing up."
SWW said: "Unfortunately, this is due to damage to two water pipes caused by a third-party who was laying cable for a renewable energy installation.
"The extent of the damage is significant and complex, and our engineers have been working very hard throughout the night and morning to repair the pipes and return water to our customers."
The firm said on Monday that repairs to the first pipe had been completed.
It said customers should not worry about discoloured water, which is stirred-up residues of iron and manganese.
"Whilst we don't recommend that you drink it, if you accidently consume any it will not do you any harm," said the firm.
