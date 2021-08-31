Covid-19: Support in Devon and Cornwall to be worked out in days
Exact details of what support Devon and Cornwall will get to tackle a spike in Covid cases will be worked out in the coming days, public health bosses say.
The government announced last week the counties would become an enhanced response area for five weeks.
The move would see targeted support to maximise testing capacity and vaccine uptake, it said.
People have also been urged to still wear masks, follow social distancing and meet outdoors to cut infections.
'Watch this space'
Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly recently had the highest Covid rate in England, with 829 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 22 August.
Some council areas in Devon also featured in the top 10 local authorities with the highest rates.
Enhanced response areas are offered extra government resources to try and lower the number of Covid cases.
Public Health England (PHE) South West said it was working with partners and local authority directors of public health to implement changes.
The Department of Health said changes would include the temporary use of face coverings in communal areas outside classrooms in secondary schools and colleges, but pupils would still return as planned next week.
However, the full details of all the area's measures have not yet been worked out.
Devon Public Health Director Steve Brown said: "It is really kind of 'watch this space'.
"We know schools are due back this week and next week. If we look at what's happening in Scotland, for example, we have seen an increase in transmission ... So there is still much more we can do, but it is very much taking it one step at a time."
Cornwall Council, Council of the Isles of Scilly, Devon County Council, Plymouth City Council, Torbay Council and all district councils in Devon would receive the additional support, the government said.
