Body recovered after Deviock house fire
A body has been recovered from a property severely damaged by a fire.
Emergency services were called to the property at Deviock near Torpoint in south east Cornwall, at 13:30pm BST on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police and fire services recovered a deceased person from the property."
Police would not confirm the age of the dead person or whether it was a man or woman.
The spokeswoman said: "Police enquiries remain ongoing and officers are in liaison with Her Majesty's Coroner and providing support to the family."
Officers previously said a 20-year-old man was unaccounted for.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.
