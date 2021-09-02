Man in his 80s dies in Bude Canal
A man in his 80s has died in the canal at Bude, Cornwall, police have said.
A woman in her 20s was also pulled from the water by members of the public on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called at 17:20 BST to Bude Canal "following reports of concern for the welfare of two people in the water".
The woman was taken to hospital by land ambulance.
The spokeswoman added: "A man in his 80s was confirmed deceased at the scene, his next of kin have been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
