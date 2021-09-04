Two missing divers presumed dead off Cornwall coast
Two divers are presumed to have died after they failed to return to the surface while exploring a wreck off the Cornwall coast.
The pair were diving around the HMS Scylla which was sunk in 2004 to create an offshore reef.
A major search operation off Whitsand Bay continued into the early hours of Saturday morning.
James Instance from Falmouth Coastguard said they suspected the pair had died, but that had not been confirmed.
He said a member of the diving party had raised the alarm at about 19:45 BST on Friday after the pair did not return to the surface.
Mr Instance said: "We swang into action a search and rescue plan involving the rescue helicopter from Newquay, the Looe and Plymouth inshore lifeboats, Plymouth all-weather lifeboat, a police launch and other vessels. The dive boat also remained on scene.
"We were unable to locate or find anybody.
"Our thoughts are with the people who were in the dive party who are dealing with what is a very traumatic experience."
Mr Instance said leisure divers were being asked to stay away from the wreck while a recovery effort was under way.