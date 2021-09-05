Cornwall cycling hub 'to form Tour of Britain legacy'
Planning permission has been granted for a £7m cycling hub in Cornwall as the county looks to secure a legacy from hosting the Tour of Britain race.
The 54-acre site located in Newquay will include a circuit racing track and a European standard BMX track.
The facility will aim to give local residents a chance to improve their cycling skills, Cornwall Council said.
Riders started the first stage of the Tour of Britain in Penzance on Sunday morning.
The hub is due to be built near Newquay Aerohub Business Park on council-owned land and is the result of a partnership between British Cycling, Cornwall Council and Sport England.
Cornwall Council said the racing and BMX tracks would give the region an opportunity to host "high standard events", while the facilities would also cater for people of all abilities.
Portfolio holder for transport Philip Desmonde said: "We're building a home for cycling in Cornwall so that the inspiration and legacy of the Tour of Britain will benefit Cornwall's residents for years to come."
Crowds have gathered in Cornwall as riders compete in the first 112-mile stage from Penzance to Bodmin in the Tour of Britain.
Planning permission for Newquay's cycling hub was approved in the last week, following a consultation process held last summer.
The 54-acre site will include "significant amounts of tree planting, wildflower areas and managed grasslands" to support the area's biodiversity, the council added.
It said it would now seek to secure funding ahead of a proposed year-long build.
