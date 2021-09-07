Camborne explosion followed suspicious fire in shed
A shed fire which led to an explosion is being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Fire crews were called to reports of a shed on fire in Cranberry Road, Camborne, Cornwall, at about 08:40 BST.
Police said that "initially it was believed that some fireworks had exploded", but that had been discounted.
The five occupants of the house, which was damaged in the explosion, had been out, said neighbours.
A family dog called Pablo was also rescued from the house by a neighbour.
"The fire is being treated as suspicious and the cause is being investigated," said Devon and Cornwall Police.
The householders have been told that they will not be able to return to the property for a few days while the damage is assessed.
